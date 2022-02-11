Under Armour Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 14,969 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 249% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,295 call options.

UA stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 454,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,495. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 8.7% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,575 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

