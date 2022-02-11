UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $176.18

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $176.18 and last traded at $178.92, with a volume of 4337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.70. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

