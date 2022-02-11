Unisocks Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,871.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $33.13 million and $1,871.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unisocks has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $109,716.45 or 2.58795412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

