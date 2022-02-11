United Utilities Group’s (UU) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,061.50 ($14.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,081.17. The company has a market capitalization of £7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 95.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.91%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

