US Bancorp DE Acquires 234 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 112.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT opened at $97.07 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,335 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

