US Bancorp DE Has $31,000 Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 356.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

