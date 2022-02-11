US Bancorp DE Has $38,000 Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50,976 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $3.25 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.