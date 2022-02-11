US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,332 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 425.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SSYS opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.30.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.