US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,332 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 425.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

