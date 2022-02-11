US Bancorp DE Takes $45,000 Position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $69,533,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $25,091,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $26.77 on Friday. Paycor HCM Inc has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

