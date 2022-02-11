US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 210,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,667 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $36.89.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in US Foods by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 405.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

