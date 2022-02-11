USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.09. USA Truck has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.24.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

