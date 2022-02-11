Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Utz Brands in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,573. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

