V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

