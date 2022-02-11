Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $55.76 million and $110,930.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.00 or 0.06858624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,485.99 or 0.99895637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

