VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.18

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.18 and last traded at $97.12, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

