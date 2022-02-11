Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $126.11 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

