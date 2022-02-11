Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 972,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,262. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. SWM Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,944,000 after acquiring an additional 435,265 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

