Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 972,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,262. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
