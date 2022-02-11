Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,167 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $380,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.