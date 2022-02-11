Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 295.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

VFMO stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.