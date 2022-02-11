Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.97 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

