Varonis Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $40.79 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 46,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.