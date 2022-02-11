Varonis Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 46,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

