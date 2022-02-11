Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wedbush

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.77.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

