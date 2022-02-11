Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VASO remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.15. Vaso has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

