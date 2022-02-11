Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

