Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.15.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

