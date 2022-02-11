Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. cut their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Verano alerts:

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. Verano has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.