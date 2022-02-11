Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117.84 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $137.65 million and approximately $117.84 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002622 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00084552 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

