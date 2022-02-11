Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Veritable L.P. owned 0.22% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 167,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 87,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

