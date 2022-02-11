Veritable L.P. Purchases 15 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $893.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,383.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.61.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

