Veritable L.P. Sells 1,740 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Tobam increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

