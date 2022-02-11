Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $100,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,284 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $235.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

