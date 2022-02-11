Vestor Capital LLC Invests $108,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

