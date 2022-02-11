Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 150.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,948 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $65.08 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

