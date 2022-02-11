Vestor Capital LLC Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,122.42 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $957.60 and a 52 week high of $2,006.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,475.01.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
