ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.
ViacomCBS has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
VIAC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
