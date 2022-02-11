ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

ViacomCBS has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.