Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.50. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion.

