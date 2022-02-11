Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.50. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,400 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.81.
About Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.