VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

CIZ stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.52% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

