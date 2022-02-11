Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 229,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 94,365 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

