Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,464,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vimeo stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMEO. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

