Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stake Lowered by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.15% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 957.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $758,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $258.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.41.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

