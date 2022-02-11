Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.28. The stock had a trading volume of 93,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

