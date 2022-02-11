Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 407,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.71 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

