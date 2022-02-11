VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. VNUE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,986,583 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE)
