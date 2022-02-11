Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Palomar worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palomar by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 893.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Palomar by 94.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 76.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $656,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,620 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

