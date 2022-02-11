Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $304.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

