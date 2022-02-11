Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $381.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.90 and a 200 day moving average of $410.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

