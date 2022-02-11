VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VSE worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VSE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $614.63 million, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 1.49. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

