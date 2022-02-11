Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.00. 1,037,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.27. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $157.80 and a one year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

