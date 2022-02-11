W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.18-5.30 EPS.
Shares of WPC opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
About W. P. Carey
W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.
